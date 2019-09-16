(CBS4) — A group of runners completed 100 miles over the weekend to honor fallen service members. The group ran a trail from Fort Carson to Fort Logan National Cemetery.
They stopped at “hero markers” every mile along the way, where a family member of a fallen officer was waiting. The runners stopped pay tribute to that hero.
“We not often remember the true heroes this country has. We remember the famous people but never the people that gave their lives to protect us. So this is really, really special,” said Jasmine Chesney, a Gold Star wife.
The Run For The Fallen was specifically in memory of Colorado service members who have died fighting terrorism and first responders who’ve died serving our communities.
This weekend’s two-day run was the first time the run for the fallen has taken place here in Colorado.
The run ended Sunday with a closing ceremony including a flag presentation and tolling of the honor bell.
You must log in to post a comment.