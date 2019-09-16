TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday is the deadline for Patrick Frazee’s attorneys to name an alternate suspect in the Kelsey Berreth murder case. The mother disappeared on Thanksgiving day in Woodland Park.
Berreth’s remains have not been found, but investigators do not believe she is alive. Police arrested Frazee in December on murder charges. Frazee’s trial is set to begin next month, but if his attorneys name another suspect, the trial could be delayed.
Rob McCallum, public information officer for Colorado Courts, said in a tweet that Frazee’s defense lawyers have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to submit their court order identifying an alternate suspect.
Teller County Court Clerk’s Office closed at 5 pm today. As of 5 pm there were no new filings in People v Frazee. Parties may file until 11:59 pm. Anything filed between now and then will be reviewed in the morning #KelseyBerreth
There is no mention in the court documents of who Frazee could point the finger at, but it might be his former girlfriend, who has admitted to a role only in the aftermath of the murder.
Frazee’s former girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, has given prosecutors a horrific account of how she said Frazee told her he allegedly murdered the mother of his little girl.
Kenney said initially Frazee asked her to kill the 29-year-old mother on three occasions, including suggesting poisoning Berreth’s coffee.
Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case but has denied any involvement in Berreth’s murder. Frazee’s lawyers are requesting a jury pool of some 300 people because of the widespread publicity of the trial.
