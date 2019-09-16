DENVER (AP) — Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin has married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson in suburban Denver.
The 24-year-old Franklin announced Saturday’s wedding via Instagram.
Her engagement a year ago was also declared on Instagram.
The Colorado native became the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in any sport at the 2012 London Games. She won a gold medal as part of a relay team in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
Franklin retired last year, citing chronic shoulder pain.
Johnson has competed in U.S. Olympic trials and won an NCAA championship with the University of Texas.
