DENVER (AP) — Five-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin has married former Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson in suburban Denver. The 24-year-old Franklin posted about Saturday’s wedding on Instagram.

Her engagement a year ago was also declared on Instagram.

The Colorado native became the first woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympics in any sport at the 2012 London Games. She won a gold medal as part of a relay team in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Missy Franklin of the United States starts the first leg of the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on August 4, 2012 in London. (credit: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Franklin retired last year, citing chronic shoulder pain.

Missy Franklin competes in the women’s 200 meter backstroke preliminaries during the 2014 Arena Grand Prix of Santa Clara at the George F. Haines International Swim Center on June 21, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Johnson has competed in U.S. Olympic trials and won an NCAA championship with the University of Texas.

