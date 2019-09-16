LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The McNay Fire burning in Larimer Country grew slightly from Sunday when it started. Larimer County Sheriff’s officials say the fire is now 542 acres with 32% containment.
The fire grew toward the northwest overnight, officials say. They add the fire is spreading away from structures.
#McNayFire UPDATE – accurate mapping by the MMA mission today puts the fire at 542 acres w/ 32% containment. The fire grew northwest overnight – away from structures. Crews are working hard & there are now 130 fire personnel on scene. Here's the map of the fire provided by MMA. pic.twitter.com/MZinOgxU0Q
— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 16, 2019
“Voluntary evacuations were recommended for residences in the Gate 1 and Gate 2 areas of Glacier View, and powerlines supplying the area were turned off for safety,” the sheriff’s office said on Sunday.
The fire is burning in the Lone Pine State Wildlife Area – west of Livermore. Colorado Parks and Wildlife report the lower section of the Cherokee State Wildlife Area is closed.
Firefighters reported the fire started as a vehicle fire which spread to surrounding vegetation. More than 100 people are fighting the fire.
No roads are closed.
