LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The McNay Fire burning in Larimer Country grew slightly from Sunday when it started. Larimer County Sheriff’s officials say the fire is now 542 acres with 32% containment.

An airplane drops slurry onto the McNay Fire in Larimer County. (credit: CBS)

The fire grew toward the northwest overnight, officials say. They add the fire is spreading away from structures.

“Voluntary evacuations were recommended for residences in the Gate 1 and Gate 2 areas of Glacier View, and powerlines supplying the area were turned off for safety,” the sheriff’s office said on Sunday.

(credit: CBS)

The fire is burning in the Lone Pine State Wildlife Area – west of Livermore. Colorado Parks and Wildlife report the lower section of the Cherokee State Wildlife Area is closed.

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters reported the fire started as a vehicle fire which spread to surrounding vegetation. More than 100 people are fighting the fire.

(credit: Copter4)

No roads are closed.

