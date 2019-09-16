Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Fire officials in Greeley say a man was injured Saturday when his car malfunctioned and caught fire inside a a garage. It happened at about 6:40 p.m. on 19th Street Drive.
A man was injured 9/14/19 in central Greeley when his car malfunctioned and caught fire, filling the air in his garage with black smoke.@Greeleyfire responded about 6:40 p.m. to the garage fire in the 2700 block of 19th Street Drive. pic.twitter.com/EUABVSPGg3
— Greeley Fire Dept. (@GreeleyFire) September 16, 2019
The Greeley Fire Department picture you can see the car and garage engulfed in flames.
No word on the condition of the man.
You must log in to post a comment.