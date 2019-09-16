Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hikers who want to check out the popular Hanging Lake can now make reservations for the off season: November to April. The U.S. Forest Service switched to a permit and shuttle system in May.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hikers who want to check out the popular Hanging Lake can now make reservations for the off season: November to April. The U.S. Forest Service switched to a permit and shuttle system in May.
The goal was to curb overcrowding.
People who hike during the off season can park at the trailhead. Tickets cost $10.
You must log in to post a comment.