  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Glenwood Springs News, Hanging Lake


GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hikers who want to check out the popular Hanging Lake can now make reservations for the off season: November to April. The U.S. Forest Service switched to a permit and shuttle system in May.

(credit: CBS)

The goal was to curb overcrowding.

Hanging Lake (credit: Young Kim)

People who hike during the off season can park at the trailhead. Tickets cost $10.

LINK: Hanging Lake Reservations

Comments