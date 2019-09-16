(HOODLINE) – Looking for a savory African meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top African spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
Cafe Paprika
Topping the list is Cafe Paprika. Located at 13160 E. Mississippi Ave. in Utah Park, it is the highest-rated African restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 457 reviews on Yelp.
Addis Ababa Restaurant
Next up is Village East’s Addis Ababa Restaurant, situated at 2222 S. Havana St., Suite B2. With four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the Ethiopian restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
Megenagna Grocery and Restaurant
Expo Park’s Megenagna Grocery and Restaurant, located at 306 S. Ironton St., Unit C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews.
Sudan Cafe
Sudan Cafe in Dayton Triangle is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10375 E. Iliff Ave. to see for yourself.
Maandeeq East African Cafe
Also in Dayton Triangle, check out Maandeeq East African Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe at 1535 S. Havana St.
Article provided by Hoodline.
