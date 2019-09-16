DENVER (CBS4) – After discolored water was found at Denver International Airport last Friday, more discolored water was found Monday. The airport says water is safe.
The airport says that the water was found at certain areas of Concourse A. Last week, the discolored water was found at Concourse C.
DEN is experiencing a water maintenance issue. Discolored water has been found in certain areas on Concourse A. The water is safe, however for your convenience, hand sanitizer and water bottles are available at the information booth at the center of the concourse.
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 16, 2019
The airport does provide hand sanitizer and water bottles at the information booth at the center of the concourse. They stress that the water is safe.
You must log in to post a comment.