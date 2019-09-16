  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – After discolored water was found at Denver International Airport last Friday, more discolored water was found Monday. The airport says water is safe.

The airport says that the water was found at certain areas of Concourse A. Last week, the discolored water was found at Concourse C.

The airport does provide hand sanitizer and water bottles at the information booth at the center of the concourse. They stress that the water is safe.

