DENVER (CBS4) – By mid-September, highs in the 90s along the Front Range become increasing rare. But Denver still managed to reach 90 degrees on Sunday after reaching 89 on Saturday. It seems unlikely we’ll reach 90 again this year.
The latest 90 degree temperature in Denver is October 1 but the average final 90 degree day in Denver is September 4.
The current forecast has virtually no chance for temperatures reaching 90 degrees in the next 10 days. So it seems very unlikely at this time that our next 90 degree day will come before 2020. But despite the lack of 90s in the forecast, high temperatures on Monday will remain far above normal for the third week in September which is about 78 degrees.
Temperatures will stay above normal through Thursday before cooler weather arrives for Friday and the first half of the weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.