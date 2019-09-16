  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CU Denver, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — CU Denver officials reported a “chemical related incident” at the science building on the Auraria Campus at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

University officials urged people to leave the area and stay away until further notice.

A few minutes later, officials said the Denver Fire Department determined there was no danger and the building was safe to to re-enter.

Comments