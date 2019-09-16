Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — CU Denver officials reported a “chemical related incident” at the science building on the Auraria Campus at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.
University officials urged people to leave the area and stay away until further notice.
A few minutes later, officials said the Denver Fire Department determined there was no danger and the building was safe to to re-enter.
AURARIA CAMPUS – THE DENVER FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS DETERMINED THAT THE SCIENCE BUILDING IS SAFE TO RE-ENTER. THERE IS NO DANGER, RESUME REGULAR ACTIVITIES.
— CU Denver Alerts (@CUDenverAlerts) September 16, 2019
