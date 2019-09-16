



– Colorado Young Leaders completed their annual Decalibron Loop hike of four 14er mountains in one day over the weekend. They honored one of their own killed earlier in the year.

“I remember her smile,” said Lauren Steavpack, program director for CYL. “She was the biggest cheerleader.”

Steavpack knew Lauren Guthrie well. The annual hike was one of the first events that brought Guthrie to CYL.

They started the hike this year thinking about her. Many wore ribbons with the phrase “Kindly Bold” in her honor; a phrase that described Guthrie’s style of leadership and helped each to set intentions for the trip.

“Colorado Young Leaders really works to empower high school students to lead in their own passions, through their purposes,” Steavpack said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge that helps them visualize their goals as well as see what they can really push themselves to do.”

Family and friends of Guthrie also joined in on the hike over the weekend. She was killed in June from a rock climbing accident. Finished with high school and ready to begin college this fall, she was an example for others in CYL.

Her time with the nonprofit has helped to inspire those coming after her.

“She was one of the strongest leaders in Colorado Young Leaders,” Steavpack said of Guthrie. “She would have been excited for you no matter what your goal was.”

As a new school year begins, another group of young leaders will emerge and the chance for others to join the organization opens up. Students can participate in CYL events throughout the year to help them bring purpose and focus to their high school experience. The organization plans to present an annual award in Guthrie’s honor for those students who showcase her unique style of leadership.

“Explore what you’re really interested in and find other young teens who are interested in changing the world,” Steavpack said. “Each person has a goal and a purpose for being on the team and that each voice is valued.”

LINKS: Colorado Young Leaders | Lauren Guthrie’s Make A Difference Fund