



– Twenty-one Colorado authors received special recognition on Saturday evening at a first-of-its-kind induction into the Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame. The inaugural ceremony featured live music, food, and, of course, plenty of literary works of art on display.

The idea was born several years ago by Judith Briles, Colorado Authors Hall of Fame’s CEO and founder. She had a desire to honor local authors to make a difference.

“And I remember a friend saying, ‘But who would attend something like this when you do an induction?’ And I looked at her and said, ‘You have got to be kidding,’” Briles said.

Briles wasn’t kidding in the slightest. It was then when she started working toward it; eventually, community members were able to nominate authors for recognition.

One of those authors was recent inductee Jill Tietjen.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s so unexpected, it’s just amazing to be here,” Tietjen said excitedly. “My personal mission is to write women into history and I’ve written nine books to do that.”

Nominated authors tackled a multitude of topics, expressing their passions while putting pen to paper.

“[My novel] is about people overcoming trauma and how people need to reach out instead of the shame that hides us,” added author Marily Van Derbur, who wrote “Miss America by Day.” The book details her childhood struggle with sexual abuse.

As authors spoke and received awards to a sold-out crowd, many were humbled by the entire experience.

“I knew that I was doing this work. But I didn’t know other people knew I was doing it or that they thought it was important. So now that I know, that’s just additional motivation for me to continue to do it,” Tietjen explained.

“People think money makes the world go ’round. No, it’s words. Words make the world go ’round. They heal, they encourage, they support. We can’t live without words,” Briles said.

The organization will be taking nominees in 2020 for their next induction in 2021.

To learn more: https://www.coloradoauthorshalloffame.org