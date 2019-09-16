SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Decker Fire has burned 846 acres near Salida since being sparked by lightning on Sept. 8. Firefighters credit cloud cover which “tempered” fire activity on Sunday.
Investigators say the fire is growing on the west side, but remains in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area. Details about any containment have not been shared.
The Platte Canyon Wildland Fire Module is camped on the northwestern edge and is monitoring growth.
About three dozen firefighters are at the scene.
They say areas within the wilderness have up to 80% tree mortality rate due to pine beetle disease and blowdown.
“The Decker Fire is being managed,” according to the agency, “to remove these high-risk fuels from the landscape for ecological benefit and to reduce the risk for catastrophic wildfire in the future.”
The fire can be seen at night from both the U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 corridors. No evacuations have been announced.
The public can call the Fire Info Line at (719) 626-1095 for more information.
LINK: Decker Fire Inciweb
