CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Centennial’s City Council is discussing changes that could impact people who own things like RV’s and boats. The potential changes could specifically change where people can park them on their own property.

On Monday, city council leaders will hold a study session to talk about “residential parking guidelines.” That includes discussing potential parking restrictions for motor and recreational vehicles.

“We have a boat in a slip and a trailer for it parked in our driveway,” explained Dale Rottschafer. “That, now, wouldn’t be allowed.”

The discussion amongst city council members will include ideas such as limiting parking motor and recreational vehicles in front yards based on a percentage of lot size and type, parking in side or back yards, and prohibiting parking on landscape, among other issues.

“I’ve heard them talking about requiring cement, concrete, asphalt, and being behind a six-foot fence” Rottschafer explained.” I don’t know how much is under serious consideration but it seems like an overreach to me.”

The City of Centennial said this has been something they have been looking into and discussing for years. It stems from multiple complaints to council from residents worried about the number of vehicles parked in the neighborhood and how it could negatively impact properties, or even market value.

Residents like Rottschafer are concerned about what these potential changes could mean for them in the future, if the restrictions we to move forward.

“I know it affects more than just me,” Rottschafer said. “And I know that it affects more than just the 1,300 homes in my little neighborhood.”

While the study session does not include a public hearing, residents were planning on speaking up about the issue during a public comment period at Monday night’s city council meeting.