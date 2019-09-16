Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a person found in a pink SUV. Officers were called to the area of Clayton Street and East 74th Avenue around 5 p.m. Monday.
Detectives responded to a report of a vehicle that appeared to be burning or smoldering. The SUV was parked near the entrance of a park.
“Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses,” said Sgt. Paul Gregory with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. “The investigation is preliminary and ongoing.”
Investigators have not identified the person who died, but say it was a male. The coroner will determine the cause of death.
You must log in to post a comment.