PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 64A Fire burning in Park County is one of two blazes firefighters have rushed to in a matter of weeks. The fire was sparked by two target shooters, officials said on Sunday.
Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the Payne Gulch subdivision and Happy Top area.
Residents in need of shelter should contact the Salvation Army at 719-838-0140. Pre-evacuation of Brookside and Payne Gulch Trailhead remain in effect.
“If it gets on this property, this is a dangerous place to be,” Greg Vincent, owner of the Glenn Isle Resort, told CBS4’s Conor McCue. “These buildings are 100 years old and all made of timber and wood.”
The 64A Fire has chared about 12 acres and is 50% contained. The two target shooters are cooperating with officials and are not in custody.
A few weeks ago, firefighters responded to the Shawnee Peak Fire nearby. As of Sept. 5, officials say it was 70 acres with 60% containment.
Fire updates are available at 719-836-4200.
