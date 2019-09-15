PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a 3-4 acre wildfire burning near Bailey on Sunday. Homes along Colorado Roads 64A and 64B are being evacuated.
Investigators say two people were target practicing before the fire ignited. They tried to put it out, but couldn’t and called 911.
They stayed at the scene and are cooperating with officials.
“They did everything they should have,” officials told CBS4.
Two helicopters that were fighting the nearby Shawnee Peak Fire immediately started dropping water onto this new fire.
Smoke can be seen in the area of Bailey. This is due to a willand fire in Park County. Some folks are being evacuated along Co Rd 64 A & Co Rd 64 B in the area of Pine Gulch Subdivision. We are assisting Park County with the evacuations. pic.twitter.com/4qRHu1j50u
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 15, 2019
The fire is about a tenth of an acre.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.