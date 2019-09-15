  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCBS Fall Preview
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bailey News, Colorado Wildfires, Park County News


PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a 3-4 acre wildfire burning near Bailey on Sunday. Homes along Colorado Roads 64A and 64B are being evacuated.

bailey fire park county

(credit: Jeremiah Lyday)

Investigators say two people were target practicing before the fire ignited. They tried to put it out, but couldn’t and called 911.

They stayed at the scene and are cooperating with officials.

bailey fire park county

(credit: Shawn Tyrrell)

“They did everything they should have,” officials told CBS4.

Two helicopters that were fighting the nearby Shawnee Peak Fire immediately started dropping water onto this new fire.

bailey fire park county

(credit: Platte Canyon Professional Firefighters Local 4997)

The fire is about a tenth of an acre.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments