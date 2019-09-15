



Firefighters rushed to wildfire burning near Bailey on Sunday. Homes in two subdivisions along Colorado Roads 64A and 64B have been evacuated. Several other subdivisions are designated as pre-evacuation areas.

“If it gets on this property, this is a dangerous place to be,” said Greg Vincent, owner of the Glenn Isle Resort. “These buildings are 100 years old and all made of timber and wood.”

Vincent spent Sunday packing up his things and contacting guests to reschedule their stay at his resort.

He and his wife are prepared to leave the minute officials call for evacuations in their area. Their property is within a two-mile radius of the wildfire.

“We’re not going to argue and stick around here,” He said. “We’re going to clear out if that’s what they tell us to do.”

Investigators say two people were target practicing before the fire ignited. According to Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, a bullet may have ricocheted off a rock and created a spark.

“By the time they got up there it had already got going, wind blowing, blowing the flames, and it just got out of control,” McGraw said.

McGraw tells CBS4 the two people will likely not face criminal charges, but the U.S. Forest Service could punish them financially for starting the fire.

“They did everything they should have,” McGraw said of the pair’s immediate response to the fire.

They stayed at the scene and are cooperating with officials. The 64A Fire was last reported at 11 acres as of 6 p.m.

Smoke can be seen in the area of Bailey. This is due to a willand fire in Park County. Some folks are being evacuated along Co Rd 64 A & Co Rd 64 B in the area of Pine Gulch Subdivision. We are assisting Park County with the evacuations. pic.twitter.com/4qRHu1j50u — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 15, 2019

More than 50 firefighters and three helicopters fought the fire throughout the day.

Officials tell CBS4 they are watching Monday’s forecast closely.

“I don’t have any other concern about any other neighborhoods tonight. Tomorrow, when the wind starts blowing, we’ll have to see what happens,” said McGraw.

