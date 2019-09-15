(HOODLINE) – Got a hankering for doughnuts? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
The Donut House
Topping the list is The Donut House. Located at 3124 S. Parker Road in Dam East-West, it is the highest-rated doughnut spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp.
Shipley Do-nuts
Next up is Shipley Do-Nuts, situated at 5400 S. Parker Road. With four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Mr. Donuts
Horseshoe Park’s Mr. Donuts, located at 1708 S. Chambers Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews.
Winchell’s Donut House
Over in Meadow Wood, check out Winchell’s Donut House, which has earned four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot at 15195 E. Hampden Ave.
City Donuts
And then there’s City Donuts, a Lynn Knoll favorite with four stars out of 46 reviews. Stop by 746 Peoria St. to hit up the shop next time you’re in the mood.
Article provided by Hoodline.
