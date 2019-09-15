  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Larimer County news, McNay Fire


LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire flared up in Larimer County forcing some voluntary evacuations. The McNay Fire is burning near Red Feather Lakes.

The fire is about 150 acres. Several crews are fighting it now including one aircraft.

Firefighters reported the fire started as a car fire which spread to surrounding vegetation.

Those who choose to evacuate can gather at the Livermore Community Church. They are asked to text LCEVAC to 888777.

McNay Fire Red Feather Lakes

McNay Fire (credit: Evan Brown)

Residents are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations.

