LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire flared up in Larimer County forcing some voluntary evacuations. The McNay Fire is burning near Red Feather Lakes.
The fire is about 150 acres. Several crews are fighting it now including one aircraft.
Alpine hotshots have just been notified to respond to the McNey fire…
— RMACC (@RMACCinfo) September 15, 2019
Firefighters reported the fire started as a car fire which spread to surrounding vegetation.
Those who choose to evacuate can gather at the Livermore Community Church. They are asked to text LCEVAC to 888777.
#McNayFire – if you chose to evacuate, please text LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone for text message updates.
— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 15, 2019
Residents are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. There is a wildfire in the area of Glacier View, near McNay Hill and mile marker 10 W CR74E. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel th https://t.co/1nBn0bnH4D
— Larimer OEM (@LarimerOEM) September 15, 2019
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.