Emmanuel Sanders Now Has 5,000+ Yards As A BroncoEmmanuel Sanders has just become the tenth player in Broncos history to reach 5,000 receiving yards with the team.

Go Behind Colorado’s Rich History Of African-American BaseballColorado's baseball tradition got started long before the Rockies. You can trace it back to the 1920s to a team called the Denver White Elephants.

Air Force Beats Colorado In OT After 25-Yard Run From Kadin RemsbergThe game began with an Air Force fly-over and was decided by a flying leap.

'We Were Not Welcome Here': Friends Remember Vietnam-Era CU-Air Force RivalryThe football game between the Air Force Academy and the University of Colorado on Saturday was 46 years in the making.

'Let's Get After It': CU Buffaloes Coach Mel Tucker Takes The LeadThe Buffs say there's one big difference between this year and last -- Coach Mel Tucker.