Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Emmanuel Sanders has just become the tenth player in Broncos history to reach 5,000 receiving yards with the team. The wide receiver accomplished the feat during the first few minutes of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
Rod Smith – 11,389
DENVER (CBS4) – Emmanuel Sanders has just become the tenth player in Broncos history to reach 5,000 receiving yards with the team. The wide receiver accomplished the feat during the first few minutes of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High.
Sanders is in his tenth year in the NFL. He was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played in Pittsburgh for four seasons before signing a deal with the Broncos. He has been with Denver ever since.
The following nine other Broncos have more than 5,000 yards during their time in Denver, according to Pro Football Reference:
Rod Smith – 11,389
Demaryius Thomas – 9,055
Shannon Sharpe – 8,439
Lionel Taylor – 6,872
Ed McCaffrey – 6,200
Steve Watson – 6,112
Riley Odoms – 5,755
Vance Johnson – 5,695
Haven Moses – 5,450
You must log in to post a comment.