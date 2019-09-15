DENVER (CBS4) – Scattered clouds and a little wildfire smoke made for a gorgeous sunrise along the Front Range Sunday morning. For a brief time to sky was filled with pink, red and purple hues.

Get ready for another very warm day across Colorado with temperatures running some 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year in places such as Denver. We should be around 79°F on this date but we’re forecasting temps this afternoon around 90°F.

It will be a hot one if you are planning to attend the Broncos game. Occasional cloud cover filtering through will offer a little bit of relief from the hot weather, but not much.

An area of moisture traveling out of the south will be responsible for the bands of clouds moving through. For the most part these clouds will be too high up to produce any showers or storms unless you live in the southern mountains.

The southerly flow of air will transport some smoke from the Decker Wildfire into the region so if you have a sensitive respiratory system you may want to limit your time outside. The smoke will be thickest in the Arkansas River Valley of central Colorado, in places like Salida, Buena Vista and Canon City.

Slight changes will enter the forecast by Monday and Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves across Wyoming. It will bring slightly cooler air to the state along with a few small chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Other than that … the weather looks fairly warm and quiet for at least the next 5-7 days.