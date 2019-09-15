Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Is the fall color show running late this year? I drove from Denver to Kremmling on Saturday and was surprised at the lack of fall color along the Interstate 70 corridor. Typically by September 15 areas above 9,000 have a pretty strong display of gold but that isn’t the case this year. I did see a few pops of color on the hillside above Georgetown, but I also saw a lot of trees with brown leaves too.
After posting my experience on Twitter Sunday morning @BeckyND82 said she experienced the same thing while hiking around the Vail Area on Saturday. Based on these observations we’ve updated the fall color map to delay peak times this year by as much as 10 days.
What are you seeing? We’d love to know where the best fall colors are as they start to appear. Send us your pictures via social media or by using this link.
