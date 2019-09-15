  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Football
    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    4:00 PMCBS Fall Preview
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Biennial of the Americas, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)- The Biennial of the Americas is an international fusion of art, music and culture. This year the theme of the event is “Empathy in Action.”

(credit: Biennial of the Americas)

CEO and Executive Director Erin Trapp and artist Suchitra Mattai talked about the work you will see at the events coming up Sept. 25-28.

LINK: Biennial of the Americas

Comments