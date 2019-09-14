  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – What’s billed as the biggest cowboy and cowgirl party of them all is happening soon in Denver. The Denver Barn Party is organized by The Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation.

denver barn party

(credit: Denver Barn Party)

The Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit which helps raise money for disadvantaged, at-risk youth in Denver.

Sam Evasick, Chair of the Denver Barn Party, joined CBS4 This Morning to talk about the goal of the event.

denver barn party

(credit: Denver Barn Party)

“It’s a group of 100 or so professional, young gentlemen between the ages of 20 and 39 who share in the common goal of improving the outcomes of at-risk youth in the State of Colorado,” he said.

The Denver Barn Party is Sept. 28 at the Polo Reserve in Littleton. Recording artist Chris Janson will be performing.

Chris Janson

Chris Janson performs during the 13th Annual ACM Honors Awards Show at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 21, 2019 in Nashville. (credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images)

LINK: Denver Barn Party

