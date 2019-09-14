Comments
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burning near Salida has grown to nearly 300 acres a week after it was ignited by lightning. The Decker Fire is burning in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness area — nine miles south of Salida.
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire burning near Salida has grown to nearly 300 acres a week after it was ignited by lightning. The Decker Fire is burning in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness area — nine miles south of Salida.
The public is invited to a meeting at 5 p.m. at the Poncha Springs Town Hall on Burnett Avenue.
Firefighters say hotter temperatures, lower humidity levels and beetle-killed wood fueled the fire on Friday. The fire has burned 276 acres. It is not contained.
Smoke can be seen from U.S. 285 and the Arkansas River valley. Smoke may also settle onto U.S. 50 and drivers are urged to drive carefully in low visibility conditions.
No evacuations or closures have been announced.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
You must log in to post a comment.