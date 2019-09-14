Air Force Beats Colorado In OT After 25-Yard Run From Kadin RemsbergThe game began with an Air Force fly-over and was decided by a flying leap.

'We Were Not Welcome Here': Friends Remember Vietnam-Era CU-Air Force RivalryThe football game between the Air Force Academy and the University of Colorado on Saturday was 46 years in the making.

'Let's Get After It': CU Buffaloes Coach Mel Tucker Takes The LeadThe Buffs say there's one big difference between this year and last -- Coach Mel Tucker.

Pat Bowlen's Oldest Daughters Battle For Broncos Ownership, Risking DisinheritanceBeth Wallace and Amie Klemmer filed a lawsuit Friday in Arapahoe County Court challenging the validity of the trust.

4 Things To Watch For In Broncos Home Opener vs Chicago BearsIn order for the Broncos to get their first win of the season, they will need to beat a Chicago Bears team with one of the best defenses in the NFL.