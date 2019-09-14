(HOODLINE) – Wondering where to find the best hair salons near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for hair salons.
Paisley Salon And Spa
Topping the list is Paisley Salon and Spa. Located at 15405 E. Briarwood Circle, Suite B10, it is the highest-rated hair salon in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp.
Obsessed Salon
Next up is Obsessed Salon, situated at 2611 S. Parker Road. With 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Clementine’s Salon & Skincare
Clementine’s Salon & Skincare, located at 2501 Dallas St., Suite 269, in Stanley Marketplace, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the salon 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.
Love Hair Color & Design
Love Hair Color & Design is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 79 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6750 S. Cornerstar Way, Suite C, to see for yourself.
Semion Barbershop For All
Finally, check out Semion Barbershop For All, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon and barber shop at 2501 Dallas St., Unit 264, in Stanley Marketplace.
Article provided by Hoodline.
