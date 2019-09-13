A new season of programming at the Lone Tree Arts Center begins this weekend with “The History of the Negro Baseball Leagues.” Join Bob Kendrick, president of the national museum, explores how players got their start, how they were treated in the league, and how they integrated into Major League Baseball. Tickets are $15.
lonetreeartscenter.org/showinfo.php?id=1083
Enjoy three days of world class music at the Denver Vintage Jazz Festival. Head to the Denver Performing Arts Complex for jazz and blues of the 1930s and 1940s. Tickets start at $25.
www.cmdance.org/events/denverjazzfestival
The 6th Annual Colorado Lebanese Festival returns to Lakewood. Head to the St. Raftka Church Saturday and Sunday for authentic Lebanese food, music, and entertainment. It’s free to attend.
coloradolebfest.com
The Annual Fall Fest takes over the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder this weekend. Today through Sunday, head to downtown Boulder for arts, crafts, live music, and other activities. It’s a free, all ages event.
boulderdowntown.com/fall-fest
