DENVER (CBS4) – At least three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building near Coors Field early Friday morning. The Denver Police Department got a call about a two-vehicle collision at 22nd and Larimer streets about 1:30 a.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to hit a building.
Police say Rolando Chavez Castorena drove away from the scene but was later found. He was arrested for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.
Castorena’s passenger suffered serious injury. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were also injured.
Police say the crash remains under investigation.
