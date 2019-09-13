Friday The 13th Will Be Full Of SunshineWe have a warming trend beginning on Friday that will definitely deliver a little more summer-like temperatures this weekend.

Deer Creek Canyon Park Finally Fully Back Open Following WildfireNearly one month after a fire forced evacuations in Deer Creek Canyon, the last trail closure has been lifted.

Study: Purple Colorado Sky Caused By Raikoke, A Russian VolcanoOne of the best things about living in Colorado are the vibrant blue and orange sunsets we are treated to. But, if you have been keeping an eye on the rises and sets over the last few weeks you may have noticed that blue and orange joining forces with a purple haze.

Colorado Weather: First Snow Of Season Snow Falls In High ElevationsJust as predicted, some of the highest mountains in Colorado saw a dusting of snow overnight.