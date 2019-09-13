



– Coming back home to Jamestown has been a half decade full of ups and downs for Jyoti Sharp. For five years, her house on the mountain town’s main street served as a daily reminder of the horrific flooding of September 2013

The raging floodwaters deeply affected thousands of Coloradans on the Front Range, and Jamestown residents were among the hardest hit. Many homes were left in ruins. Sharp’s half sunk as support beams were washed out. Fast forward five years, and she’s only a few weeks from moving back into her rebuilt home. It will be the final home in Jamestown whose repairs will be complete, and the town can finally officially put the flooding in the rear view mirror.

Sharp says it took a lot of motivation to rebuild, and she knew the new route the waterway now takes would mean her home would have a very different feel.

“It almost looks like the creek goes under the house,” she told CBS4 as she stood on her back porch. “I think I had to make peace with it being so much closer. But I’m on the other side of all that now, and just look at it.”

The beauty of nature has been her driving force. She turned down what she considered a laughably low offer from FEMA, had financing and construction deals fall through, and now she’s almost ready to be back in her home permanently.

As she worked with her contractor, Sharp’s only major change to the structure was moving a wall out. That wound up improving the view.

“(The creek) is like a warm embrace coming towards my home. That’s what it feels like.”

The Jamestown community played a big role in making up her mind not to move away.

“The whole town had support from the beginning,” she said.

She said her friends in town are all thrilled that she’ll finally be returning home.

“They’re so happy for me, and I think, for the town,” Sharp said.