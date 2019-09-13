  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News

(CBS4) — An historic building, often used as a backdrop for photo shoots, was destroyed in a fire. The old Midland Stage House in South Park caught fire Thursday evening. The abandoned building was located near Spinney Reservoir and 11 Mile Reservoir.

(credit: CBS)

“So sad to see such a great structure burnt down,” Kimmie Randall stated.

(credit: CBS)

Nine firefighters from Lake George Fire Protection District and South Park Fire Protection District put out the fire.

(credit: CBS)

Fire officials told CBS Denver they were working to contact the property owners, who live in Golden.

(credit: CBS)

The building is believed to be about 100 years old.

 

