(CBS4) — An historic building, often used as a backdrop for photo shoots, was destroyed in a fire. The old Midland Stage House in South Park caught fire Thursday evening. The abandoned building was located near Spinney Reservoir and 11 Mile Reservoir.
“So sad to see such a great structure burnt down,” Kimmie Randall stated.
Nine firefighters from Lake George Fire Protection District and South Park Fire Protection District put out the fire.
Fire officials told CBS Denver they were working to contact the property owners, who live in Golden.
The building is believed to be about 100 years old.
