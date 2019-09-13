DENVER(CBS)- No bad luck in the weather department on this Friday The 13th! We have a warming trend beginning on Friday that will definitely deliver a little more summer-like temperatures this weekend.
Temperatures around the state on Friday will be warming into the 80s at the lower elevations with 60s and 70s in the mountains. Most readings will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer by Sunday.
On the weather map we have a western ridge of high pressure that will be pushing in and have the biggest impact on Sunday. This trend is also, a drying trend with most of the state staying dry through Monday.
Although, the warm weekend will be great for getting outdoors. It is not so good for the drought situation that continues to make a comeback. Parts of the Denver metro area, Boulder and Fort Collins are now in the Abnormally Dry category along with all of western Colorado.
The Broncos first regular season home game Sunday is going to be high and dry. The high temperature in Downtown Denver will be just shy of 90 on Sunday!
You must log in to post a comment.