DENVER (CBS4) — If you’re a speeder, a drunk driver, a texter or an all-around dangerous driver, Denver Police is done playing around, and is coming for you. They say Denver’s roadways can be dangerous.

“In 2019 we’ve had fifty four people lose their life on our roadways. This is completely unacceptable,” Chief Paul Pazen said.

On Friday, the chief announced they have added nine officers to their traffic unit to try to cut down on crashes and dangerous driving in the Denver Metro area. They will be looking to cite and educate drivers about the top five causes of fatal crashes; distracted driving, aggressive driving, not wearing a seat belt, impaired driving and speeding.

They also plan increase inspections for commercial vehicles.

“With the growing population in Denver… with the increase in construction we have large vehicles that must adhere to the safety checks in order to keep our community safe,” Chief Pazen says.

Lieutenant Robert Rock says that people often forget the responsibility that comes along with driving a car.

“I think in today’s world we fail to recognize that cars are dangerous machines that we have to operate appropriately,” he said.

That’s why will be on the streets, to remind not only drivers but cyclists, scooter riders and pedestrians that their decisions effect lives. They say if you make bad ones, you may get a reminder you don’t want; like a ticket.

“With the addition of the nine new officers we will be able to meet those obligations within the community for enforcement,” Lt. Rock said.