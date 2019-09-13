Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash early Friday morning on Jefferson County Road 93. Officers were called to an area south of Interstate 70, around 4:15 a.m.
CSP officials said only one car was involved in the crash and the driver was killed. The car flipped onto its roof on the side of the road in some trees.
Both directions of I-70 were closed for most of Friday morning and have since reopened. Police have not released the identity of the drive. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
