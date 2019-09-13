  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Interstate 70, Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash early Friday morning on Jefferson County Road 93. Officers were called to an area south of Interstate 70, around 4:15 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

CSP officials said only one car was involved in the crash and the driver was killed. The car flipped onto its roof on the side of the road in some trees.

Both directions of I-70 were closed for most of Friday morning and have since reopened. Police have not released the identity of the drive. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

Comments