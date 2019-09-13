Owner Of Jamestown House Heavily Damaged By 2013 Floods Ready To Move Back In Coming back home to Jamestown has been a half decade full of ups and downs for Jyoti Sharp.

Mild Friday Before Short Weekend Heat-Wave We have a warming trend beginning on Friday that will definitely deliver a little more summer-like temperatures this weekend.

Study: Purple Colorado Sky Caused By Raikoke, A Russian VolcanoOne of the best things about living in Colorado are the vibrant blue and orange sunsets we are treated to. But, if you have been keeping an eye on the rises and sets over the last few weeks you may have noticed that blue and orange joining forces with a purple haze.