CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a small plane crash in southeast Wyoming. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 62-year-old Zane Schmeeckle, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, crashed his single-engine plane into a field south of Carpenter on Saturday evening. He was the only one on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which involved a Bellanca 7GCBC Citabria “C” Package plane.

Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid says it could be several weeks before an autopsy is released.

 

