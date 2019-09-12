(CBS4) – Former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will start for the New York Jets on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Siemian got the nod in place of quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. Jets head coach (and former Broncos offensive coordinator) Adam Gase made the announcement on Thursday.

This will be Siemian’s first start since December 12, 2017, when the Broncos defeated the Indianapolis Colts 25-13. After taking over the Broncos starting role for Peyton Manning after the 2015 season, Siemian went 8-6 in the 14 games he started in 2016 and 5-6 in the 11 games he played in 2017. In all, he threw 30 touchdowns, 24 interceptions and was 13-11 as the starter for the Broncos.

Siemian will also be throwing passes to former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was traded to the Jets from the New England Patriots for a 6th round pick on Tuesday.

After signing Case Keenum to be the Broncos new starting quarterback in 2017, Siemian was traded to the Minnesota Vikings where was the backup in 2018. He would sign one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets in the offseason.

Speaking of Case Keenum, the most-recent former Broncos quarterback had terrific debut in his first game with the Washington Redskins. Despite Washington losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 32-27, Keenum completed 30 of his 44 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns. The 380 yards he threw for with Washington was higher than any single-game total he had with the Broncos last season.

Keenum will lead the Washington Redskins in their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.