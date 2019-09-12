



The Brutal Poodle

– Spending time on South Broadway? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local outposts, from a Columbian restaurant to a hair styling salon. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most-loved places to visit in Overland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is bar and traditional American eatery The Brutal Poodle. Located at 1967 S. Broadway, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp.

The Brutal Poodle offers an eclectic dining environment inspired by hard rock that also gives a salute to canines. Menu items include chicken and waffles, egg rolls, burgers, a candied pork belly wedge salad and Poodle Bites, which involve locally smoked sausages wrapped in jalapeño corn cheddar breading alongside mustard aioli.

Do the Bang Thing Salon

Next up is hair salon Do the Bang Thing Salon, situated at 1957 S. Broadway With 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Established in 2011, this full-service hair salon offers haircuts for men and women, blowouts, extensions, perms, up-do styling and a variety of coloring treatments, including balayage.

La Chiva

Cocktail bar and Colombian bistro La Chiva is another exceptional choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1417 S. Broadway, 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews.

La Chiva specializes in cuisine traditionally found in Colombia — in particular, plates from the Colombian cities of Cali and Bogotá. On the menu, look for empanadas, chicken with yellow rice, skillet-cooked steak, Colombian chorizo and a seasonal fish fillet with the restaurant’s signature coconut hogao sauce.

GB Fish and Chips

Lastly, GB Fish and Chips, a British gastropub best known for fish and chips, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 425 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1311 S. Broadway to give it a go for yourself.

In addition to fish and chips, this popular “chippie” also serves classic English fare like meat pies and bangers, an English-style sausage.

Article provided by Hoodline.