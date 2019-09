Thousands Join Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb At Red RocksParticipants completed nine laps around the amphitheater -- climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

7 hours ago

App Developed In Denver Allows Package Delivery To Trusted NeighborsAn estimated 15 million people in the U.S. will have a package stolen from them this year.

7 hours ago

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed In Broomfield & WestminsterThe City of Westminster has become the second city, outside of Boulder County, to confirm an infestation of a very determined pest: the emerald ash borer (EAB).

7 hours ago

Family Gets New Home After CBS4 Story Exposes 'Nasty' Rental HouseTyjohanna Whitacker said it was an emotional day when she learned she no longer had to live in a home reeking of urine and mold.

7 hours ago

Patrick Firman To Step Down As Denver Sheriff On Oct. 14Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman will resign from his position effective October 14, according to city officials.

7 hours ago

Centennial Vapor Worried About Potential Ban On Flavored E-CigarettesWhen Mark Branson’s phone beeped with a news alert Wednesday morning, he didn’t expect it would hit him so hard.

7 hours ago