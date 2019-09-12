  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Colorado Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon has partially reopened to traffic after blasting work triggered a huge rock slide that closed the highway. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the road opened about 4 a.m. Thursday with one lane of alternating traffic.

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Huge rocks tumbled onto the highway in Boulder Canyon on Wednesday. The road was closed at the time of the blast and no injuries were reported.

Copter4 flew over Boulder Canyon after the road was reopened on Thursday morning. (credit: CBS)

The blasting is part of a project to move more of the highway onto bedrock to protect from it flood damage. That work will continue, with scheduled closures of the highway during blasting.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT says no closures are expected for Friday or over the weekend. Regular blasting closures will resume at 10 a.m. on Monday.

