DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Sheriff’s Department announced an interim sheriff Thursday — Fran Gomez. She will be the first woman to lead the department.
“Fran is a veteran law enforcement professional. She has 30 years of experience. She’s served at all different levels of policing, from beginning as a recruit all the way to an assistant chief. In the last year, she has been a proud member of the Denver Sheriff’s Department,” Denver Executive Director of Public Safety Troy Riggs said.
“She’s tough as nails,” Riggs said, adding she’s dealt with “tough issues before.”
“I think the first thing we need to address is morality. It’s a very difficult place to work,”Riggs said.
“I expect all employees, male and female, to be treated with respect and dignity,” Gomez said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman announced his resignation Wednesday night, effective October 14, according to city officials.
“He will retain his responsibilities until Oct. 14, or a day close to that date,” Riggs stated. At that point, the interim will take over for “next few months.”
Riggs said Gomez would begin meeting with “rank and file” on Friday and throughout this weekend, for the rest of the year.
Firman faced criticism and lawsuits over several incidents, including how they handled a woman who gave birth in a jail cell in July 2018.
RELATED: Diana Sanchez Gives Birth In Jail Cell After Laboring For 5 Hours
“It’s time now to thank him for his service, but it’s time to look to the future,” Riggs said Thursday.
