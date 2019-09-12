Todd Davis Returns From Torn Calf For Denver BroncosBroncos inside linebacker Todd Davis practiced Wednesday for the first time since tearing his left calf muscle on the first day of training camp.

Rockies Pitcher Antonio Senzatela Shines, Gets First Win Since July 14Working his way out of a first-inning jam paved the way for Antonio Senzatela's strongest outing in two months.

Former Broncos QB Trevor Siemian To Start For New York Jets In Week 2Former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will start for the New York Jets on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Broncos Place Tim Patrick On Injured ReserveDenver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick will miss at least eight weeks of NFL action after the Denver Broncos placed him on injured reserve.

Matthew Dailey Tackles Challenge Of Singing National Anthem At Coors FieldMany young artists dream of singing the national anthem before thousands of fans at sporting events, but few get the chance to do it.