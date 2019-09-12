Comments
(CBS4) – Just as predicted, some of the highest mountains in Colorado saw a dusting of snow overnight. Loveland Ski Area reported a trace of accumulation early Thursday morning.
First snow was also seen in the Aspen/Snowmass area, where ski resort employee Ann Driggers shared a pretty photo of Independence Pass.
“Just 77 days until opening day!” Driggers wrote.
Keystone Resort staff told CBS4 they were definitely glad to see the snow. The resort is starting maintenance work on the snow guns this week and plans to start adding man-made snow to ski trails when the weather starts to get colder. Welders were putting together water supply lines for the guns on Wednesday.
The resort made a major investment this summer in their snowmaking technology and is hoping it means they can open earlier and have a longer season for skiers and boarders.
