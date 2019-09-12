After a quick cool down on Thursday, the heat will return for the weekend. We dropped to 76 degrees in Denver on Thursday, making it our coolest day since June!
Temperatures are going to climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday. We’ll stay hot until Tuesday when we’ll start to get a break from the heat. Along with the warmer temperatures, we also head back into a dry pattern through the weekend. We start to see storm chances creep back in on Monday. Although Tuesday looks like a better chance for storms.
If you’re heading to the CU Buffs game or Broncos games this weekend, we are talking tank top weather! Just make sure you’re covered in sunscreen as it’s going to be super sunny through both games. The Broncos could flirt with their all time hottest regular season game, which was 92 degrees when they played the Raiders on September 16, 2018. The high for Sunday in Denver is 91.
You must log in to post a comment.