  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a man’s death early Thursday morning as a homicide. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Madison St. around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man was killed. His name and cause of death have not been released. On Twitter, Denver Police said they did not have any information about a suspect.

Comments