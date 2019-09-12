Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are investigating a man’s death early Thursday morning as a homicide. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Madison St. around 1:30 a.m.
Death Investigation UPDATE: Death is now being investigated as a homicide. One adult male victim. No suspect information is available at this time.
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 12, 2019
Investigators say a man was killed. His name and cause of death have not been released. On Twitter, Denver Police said they did not have any information about a suspect.
