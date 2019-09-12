Hail Larger Than Ping Pong Balls Falls In Parts Of ColoradoA late summer cold front on Wednesday caused hail up to the size of tennis balls in Colorado.

31 minutes ago

Farmer's Market That's Run By Former Inmates In Fort Collins Benefits A CharityA farmer's market run by former inmates in Fort Collins is not only teaching valuable skills but helping to give back to the community.

56 minutes ago

Central 70 Project: First Phase Of Roadwork Is Now OpenCrews have been working on the new lanes over the past few months. The new lanes are the first completed section of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 project.

1 hour ago

De'Von Bailey Shooting Death In Colorado Springs Under Review By FBIThe FBI says it's reviewing the fatal police shooting of a black teenager, De'Von Baiely, in Colorado Springs to determine whether it involved a civil rights violation.

1 hour ago

CBS4's Britt Moreno Shares Big Baby News On TV!CBS4's Britt Moreno is pregnant and revealed the gender on Thursday on CBS4 This Morning.

2 hours ago

Coolest Weather Since JuneWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago