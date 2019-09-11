



– The Teddy Bear Patrol Community Party is an opportunity for families to explore the hospital.

“It’s a really good opportunity to expose children to a medical setting, medical professionals, things that go on here, try to make the hospital a friendly, less scary environment for them,” said Christy Grosboll, a Child Life Specialist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Children and their families can tour the operating room, take a hike that teaches them about first aid, and do art activities with a medical component. For the first time this year, there will be a first aid class for kids, and a compression class for adults. The radiology department will be doing x-rays on Teddy bears, and technicians will demonstrate how they scent the anesthesia masks for children.

“We think it’s really important to desensitize some of the scariness. Some of the experiences here that might be frightening for them. This way they’ve seen it, they’ve met people they’ve experienced some things here, and that makes it less frightening for them, and makes it a friendly environment for them,” Grosboll explained.

Children, who end up in the hospital, whether it’s for a surgery, an accident, or a chronic illness, can suffer trauma, that can have long term effects.

“We know that in research-based evidence that if kids are prepared before things happen to them, and they have knowledge of what’s going to happen to them in a developmentally appropriate way, then they have less fear, less anxiety, and that tends to help kids heal quicker,” Grosboll told CBS4.

The Teddy Bear Patrol Community Party is a party. There will be sports mascots on hand, the theme is Super Heroes, and the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab will be on display. You can say “hello” to some of the CBS4 staff members. It runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th.

You can help out the Teddy Bear Patrol by making a donation of a new stuffed animal at the Community Party.