Filed Under:Vail News


VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – A lost sheep is on the road to recovery after being rescued from the balcony of a brand new home. The sheep was stranded for three days before employees at May Builders came to save it, the Vaily Daily reports.

(credit: Vail Daily)

They think the sheep saw its reflection in the glass and thought it was still with the herd.

The sheep was taken to a vet to be checked out.

(credit: Vail Daily)

The property manager of the new home where the sheep was found says she’ll take care of it on her farm in Eagle if an owner doesn’t come forward.

