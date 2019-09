Thousands Join Colorado 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb At Red RocksParticipants completed nine laps around the amphitheater -- climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

59 minutes ago

App Developed In Denver Allows Package Delivery To Trusted NeighborsAn estimated 15 million people in the U.S. will have a package stolen from them this year.

1 hour ago

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed In Broomfield & WestminsterThe City of Westminster has become the second city, outside of Boulder County, to confirm an infestation of a very determined pest: the emerald ash borer (EAB).

1 hour ago

Family Gets New Home After CBS4 Story Exposes 'Nasty' Rental HouseTyjohanna Whitacker said it was an emotional day when she learned she no longer had to live in a home reeking of urine and mold.

1 hour ago

Patrick Firman To Step Down As Denver Sheriff On Oct. 14Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman will resign from his position effective October 14, according to city officials.

1 hour ago

Centennial Vapor Worried About Potential Ban On Flavored E-CigarettesWhen Mark Branson’s phone beeped with a news alert Wednesday morning, he didn’t expect it would hit him so hard.

1 hour ago