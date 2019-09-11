DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman is scheduled to resign Thursday, according to three sources familiar with the process. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, city contacts briefed on the situation told CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass that Firman’s resignation will be announced by city administrators.
It’s unclear precisely when the resignation will take effect. Two of the three sources say the city will name an interim sheriff from within the Denver Sheriff Department. Mayor Michael Hancock is out of town on a business trip.
Firman has been Denver Sheriff since 2015, when he arrived from Illinois. CBS4 was not able to reach Firman for comment. The department has about 1,000 employees overseeing the downtown jail and the county jail. Deputies also provide court security and transport inmates.
