NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Northglenn family must be one of the luckiest in the state. They won two lottery drawings in one night. They decided to try their luck at Powerball and didn’t win the jackpot, but got something almost as great.

When Kim Halbach isn’t hanging out with her sister, Kary, and nephew, Curtis, at their nut and candy shop in Northglenn, she likes to, play the lottery.

“I heard that they were running a promo for a trip to New York City for New Year’s Eve to become a millionaire so I thought I would buy a couple of tickets,” said Kim.

Kary wasn’t optimistic about her sister’s chances, but Kim is a true believer.

“The night before I left I was like ‘Guess what? I’m going to win that trip to New York,’ and she was like ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you think so.'”

Guess what… Kim won that trip for two. The only problem, who would she take? All three wanted to go, so Kim convinced Kary and Curtis to buy tickets for the next drawing on Monday.

Surely luck couldn’t strike twice, but it did. In fact, three times.

“I get a text from Curtis saying he got in, and I said well I did too,” Kary said.

Not only had Curtis won another trip for two to New York, but his mom, Kary, had, too. Curtis says it is still pretty unbelievable.

“I have so many friends who were texting me saying ‘Is this a hoax? How is it possible that all three of you won?'”

But it’s no hoax, they now have six tickets to New York, a trip they say they never would have been able to take without the Colorado Lottery and a little faith. Kim encourages anyone who has dreams of hitting the lottery or just winning a prize to give it a go.

“Take the chance buy the ticket because you never know.”

The Halbachs now have three spare tickets, but before you make your case to be their plus one you should know those seats are already spoken for.